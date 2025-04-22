What's the story

A tourist has been killed, while six others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Per reports, the attackers fired at the upper meadows of Baisaran Valley, which can be reached only by foot or horseback.

The terrorists were reportedly camouflaged, indicating a planned assault.

Security forces and medical teams have been sent to the area but are struggling due to difficult terrain.