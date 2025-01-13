What's special about J&K's newly inaugurated 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.
The 6.4-km-long bi-directional tunnel, built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, links the Sonamarg health resort with Kangan town.
It is part of a larger infrastructure project, including the Zojila Tunnel, which is expected to be completed by 2028.
Strategic importance
Z-Morh Tunnel's strategic and economic significance
The Z-Morh Tunnel holds strategic importance for India as it will bolster defense logistics by minimizing dependence on air for transporting military supplies to Ladakh's border areas.
Located at an altitude of over 8,650 feet, the tunnel has a parallel escape passage for emergencies.
It can also accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80km/h.
Construction overview
Tunnel construction and inauguration details
The project was first initiated by the Border Roads Organisation in 2012 and was subsequently taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).
The tunnel was built using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), a technique that uses real-time monitoring and measurements to optimize wall reinforcement based on the type of rock being encountered.
Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg today.
CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present.
(Source: DD/ANI)#KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GF7rwZaVn1
Economic impact
Z-Morh Tunnel expected to boost tourism and local businesses
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was hopeful the tunnel would increase tourism and business in Sonamarg.
"The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round," Abdullah said.
He said the tunnel will make Sonamarg a year-round tourist destination, boosting winter tourism and adventure sports. It will also cut down travel time between Gagangeer and Sonamarg to merely 20-25 minutes.
Infrastructure expansion
Z-Morh Tunnel part of larger infrastructure project
The Z-Morh Tunnel is named after the Z-shaped length of road it replaces, 'Z-Morh' meaning 'Z-turn' in Hindi.
It is a two-lane, bi-directional tunnel 10 meters wide, with a parallel 7.5-meter-wide escape tunnel that also serves as a railway tunnel.
The Z-Morh Tunnel is one of the 31 tunnels being constructed in the region (20 in Jammu-Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh) at a total investment of ₹2,680 crore.