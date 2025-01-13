What's the story

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sent legal notices to a number of people, including politicians and coaching institute representatives, for alleging irregularities in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, 2024.

The BPSC termed the allegations "baseless" and defamatory.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, the examination controller of the BPSC, confirmed the notices were sent but didn't reveal all the names.