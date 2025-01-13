BPSC issues notices to politicians, tutors over exam allegations
What's the story
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sent legal notices to a number of people, including politicians and coaching institute representatives, for alleging irregularities in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, 2024.
The BPSC termed the allegations "baseless" and defamatory.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, the examination controller of the BPSC, confirmed the notices were sent but didn't reveal all the names.
Notice details
Prashant Kishor among recipients of BPSC's legal notices
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, is also among those who received a notice from BPSC.
He has been asked to submit "full details of irrefutable and verifiable proofs and evidence" within seven days to substantiate his claims of malpractice in the exam.
Kishor had alleged that "jobs of children were sold for ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore," calling the scandal "more than ₹1,000 crore."
Tutor's response
Khan Sir receives notice, plans legal action
Faizal Khan, professionally known as Khan Sir, the popular Patna-based tutor and YouTuber, also received a notice for his speeches in support of protesting students.
He confirmed receiving the notice and said he would respond after consulting his legal team.
Khan, who vowed to continue fighting for students' rights, said he would approach the Patna High Court in the matter.
Ongoing unrest
FIR registered against coaching institute, protests intensify
Along with these legal actions, police also registered an FIR against a Patna-based coaching institute associated with Khan for allegedly spreading misinformation about the exam.
The issue has also sparked widespread protests and political support. Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, called for a Bihar "bandh" on January 12 to support students' demand for the exam's cancelation.
"If the Chief Minister refuses to cancel the exam, we will plan our next course of action accordingly," students said.
Student demands
Students demand exam cancelation, plan further action
The students have urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene. They said if the CM doesn't cancel the exam, they will strategize their next step accordingly.
Allegations of a question paper leak in the December 13 CCE have intensified the unrest, although the government has refuted the claims.
A re-examination has been ordered for over 12,000 candidates who appeared at a particular test center in Patna.