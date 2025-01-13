Maha Kumbh 2025: 60 lakh devotees take holy dip
What's the story
The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest religious congregation, commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The festival is celebrated every 12 years at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, called the Triveni Sangam.
This year's festival is particularly special due to a rare celestial alignment which takes place once every 144 years.
Security enhancements
Advanced security measures implemented for Mahakumbh 2025
Drone footage from the event showed tens of thousands of devotees at the ghats.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have used advanced technologies like drones and CCTV cameras to tighten security.
Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said that "the latest technologies" are being used to provide better security for devotees.
Visitor influx
Mahakumbh 2025 expected to draw over 45 crore visitors
The Mahakumbh Mela will last for 45 days, ending on February 26. The event is expected to draw over 45 crore visitors by the time it ends.
To manage this huge influx of pilgrims, eight new permanent ghats have been built along the Ganga and Yamuna.
The ghats can accommodate up to 1.2 lakh people at a time and were built in 10-12 months at ₹94 crore.
Traffic management
Comprehensive traffic control plan devised for Mahakumbh 2025
Security personnel are patrolling by boats and horses, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force and water police deployed for safety.
A comprehensive traffic control plan has been devised to manage vehicular movement and ensure safety.
The entry route to the Sangam Mela area is through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, while Triveni Marg serves as the exit route.
Cultural importance
CM Adityanath highlights spiritual, cultural significance of Mahakumbh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Maha Kumbh provides a chance to delve into Uttar Pradesh's spiritual and cultural heritage.
He asked devotees to join the event after offering "khichdi" to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti.
The first major "Shahi" or "Amrit Snan" will take place on January 14 on Makar Sankranti.
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh reviewed law and order arrangements for these bathing days, ensuring security and cleanliness are prioritized.
