What's the story

The Mahakumbh Mela, the world's largest religious congregation, commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The festival is celebrated every 12 years at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, called the Triveni Sangam.

This year's festival is particularly special due to a rare celestial alignment which takes place once every 144 years.