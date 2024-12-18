Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is grappling with a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 4.5°C, and worsening air quality, despite measures like construction bans and truck restrictions.

The poor air quality has led schools to adopt hybrid learning, while residents seek warmth in night shelters.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 6°C

Delhi shivers as cold wave intensifies; air quality worsens

By Snehil Singh 12:48 pm Dec 18, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Delhi is currently reeling under a severe cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning North India, including the national capital. The Regional Weather Forecasting Unit in Delhi predicts dense fog and smog in the morning hours and partly cloudy skies during the day. The minimum temperature is expected to fall to 6°C, while the maximum may go up to 24°C.

Temperature drop

Delhi records one of the lowest temperatures this season

The cold wave warning also extends to other parts of North India, including, but not limited to, Jammu and Kashmir, and nearby Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, temperatures have plummeted sharply with the latest recording of 4.5°C at Safdarjung—4°C below normal and one of the lowest temperatures this season.

Pollution rise

Delhi's air quality deteriorates despite stringent measures

Despite stringent measures such as construction activity bans and truck entry restrictions, Delhi's air quality has plummeted sharply. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 481 on Wednesday morning, classifying it as 'severe.' The drop comes after an AQI of 433 on Tuesday and marks a return to severe levels not witnessed since November 23.

Education impact

Schools switch to hybrid learning due to poor air quality

The deteriorating air quality has forced Delhi-NCR schools to switch to hybrid learning modes under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Students of grades VI-IX and XI are attending classes online as well as physically, while grades X and XII have to attend in-person classes. GRAP Stage IV restrictions have been imposed due to severe air quality levels.

Shelter demand

Residents seek refuge in night shelters amid cold wave

As temperatures keep falling, residents have sought refuge in night shelters for warmth. At one such shelter on Lodhi Road, arrangements were made for more people than beds available due to increased demand. Meanwhile, farmers from Haryana have organized tractor marches at borders such as Shambhu and Khanauri in solidarity with Punjab farmers amid these harsh weather conditions. They submitted memorandums urging intervention from the Prime Minister regarding ongoing protests.