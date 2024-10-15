Summarize Simplifying... In short Chennai and surrounding districts are on high alert due to a forecast of heavy rainfall, prompting school closures and emergency preparations.

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, bringing heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

The government has prepared with standby equipment, and the National Disaster Response Force is ready for deployment, ensuring readiness for potential flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

Chennai on high alert for heavy rain, schools shut

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:02 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed information technology (IT) companies in the state to implement work-from-home policies till October 18. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

Schools and colleges closed in 4 districts

In view of the IMD's weather forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has directed schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts to remain shut on Tuesday. The District Magistrates (DM) of these four districts have assured they are fully prepared to tackle any situation arising due to flooding. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16," the IMD said.

Low-pressure system intensifies over Bay of Bengal

The IMD has also detected a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30am on Monday. This system is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move northwest toward the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days. Ahead of this weather event, CM Stalin held a meeting on Monday to review monsoon preparedness measures.

State government prepares for monsoon

During the meeting, it was also revealed that 990 pumps and 57 tractors fitted with pump sets are on standby. Further, 36 motorboats, 46 metric tons of bleach powder, 25 metric tons of lime powder, and phenol have been kept ready. The chief minister has directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in likely affected areas.

NDRF team on standby, essential commodities stocked

The NDRF team from Arokkonam, a Chennai suburb, is fully equipped with gear including scuba dive kits, rubber boats, multiple types of chainsaws and suits necessary for search and rescue operations amid building debris and chemical leaks. They are currently stationed in a community hall at Pudupet. Inspector AK Chauhan said the team was ready 24/7 with all leaves canceled due to the emergency situation ensuring they could reach any designated spot within 20 minutes.