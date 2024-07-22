In short Simplifying... In short Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has disrupted local trains and led to the closure of key routes, including Andheri and Malad subways.

Mumbai waterlogged after morning rain, local trains hit

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:15 pm Jul 22, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Heavy rain on Monday morning has led to severe waterlogging and transport disruption in Mumbai for the second consecutive day. The city recorded 34mm of rain in just one hour in the morning. In total, Mumbai reported 135mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The government has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to prevent any untoward incident.

Transport troubles

Local trains affected

The incessant rains have disrupted local trains, the primary mode of transport in Mumbai. During rush hour, train traffic at Kalyan and Thakurli stations was affected due to a signal problem. Despite this, Central Railways stated that all train services across four corridors were running smoothly. However, commuters reported that trains had halted and were delayed by 5-10 minutes at least.

Twitter Post

Route closure

Mumbai's key routes closed

The heavy rainfall has led to the closure of Andheri and Malad subways, key routes for commuters in the city, as a precautionary measure. A civic official confirmed that Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses had not been diverted despite the weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert due to continued forecasts of heavy rain and a high tide estimated at 4.59 meters is expected later today.

Emergency response

NDRF teams deployed

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and moderate to heavy rains. The NDRF teams are on alert for any emergent response at their locations, conducting reconnaissance in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. Several locations in Mumbai received over 200mm of rainfall in the 24 hours, with the highest measurement of 241mm reported at the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) station in Trombay, Mankhurd.i