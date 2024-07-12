In short Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan, back from a New York trip with his daughter Suhana, made it just in time for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

SRK returns from holiday just in time for Anant-Radhika's wedding!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:21 am Jul 12, 202410:21 am

What's the story The highly-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is scheduled for Friday (July 12). The ceremony will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. International celebrities including the Kardashian sisters (Kim and Khloe), former UK PM Boris Johnson, and singers Rema and Luis Fonsi have been invited to the grand event. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, recently holidaying with his daughter Suhana Khan in New York, has returned to Mumbai just for the wedding.

Khan was accompanied by his mother-in-law

In a viral Instagram video, Khan was seen emerging from Kalina airport and swiftly boarding his car amid tight security. Though his clear glimpse was obscured, SRK shielded himself with a black umbrella. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber. Khan and his family have been a consistent presence at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities. In March, he even joined Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on the dance floor, creating some magical moments.

Where were SRK and Suhana?

Recently, a video of Khan and his daughter, actor Suhana, hanging out in New York went viral on social media. The father-daughter duo was spotted shopping for shoes at a store when a content creator witnessed the moment and captured it, only to share it on Instagram. To note, Khan and Suhana are also working together on the upcoming action thriller King and were in NYC prepping for its pre-production.

Meanwhile, other celebrities arrived in Mumbai for the wedding

Several celebrities have begun arriving for the wedding. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe were spotted leaving Kalina airport on Thursday night. Other notable arrivals include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, and former UK PM Johnson. Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is set to perform at the wedding, was also seen at the Mumbai airport. During an Instagram live session, he referred to Anant as his "little-little darling brother."

Take a look at these viral pictures

Additional wedding ceremonies follow Ambani-Merchant nuptials

Following the wedding of Ambani and Merchant, two additional ceremonies will take place: Shubh Aashirwaad on Saturday (July 13) and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on Sunday (July 14). The couple has already participated in several pre-wedding rituals this month, including a mameru ceremony, sangeet ceremony, Grah Shanti Puja, haldi ceremony, mehendi ceremony, and garba night. Pop star Justin Bieber even performed at their sangeet night.