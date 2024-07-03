In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities have kicked off with a traditional Gujarati 'mameru' ceremony, where the bride's maternal family showers her with gifts and blessings.

The couple, who got engaged in a 'gol dhana' ceremony in January 2023, are set to tie the knot on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony and a Mangal Utsav reception.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to tie the knot on July 12

Anant-Radhika's wedding festivities begin with 'mameru' ceremony: All about it

What's the story Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is gearing up to wed his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12, in what is being hailed as India's "wedding of the year." While the Ambanis are famous for their extravagant celebrations, they also hold tight to their Gujarati heritage. This was evident in a recently viral video showcasing the couple gearing up to participate in a pre-wedding ceremony called mameru. Here's what the ceremony is all about.

'Mameru' ceremony: Here's what happens

The mameru ceremony aka mosaalu, is a traditional Gujarati ritual during which the bride's maternal uncle (mama) and her maternal aunt's husband (mousa) visit her home. They shower the bride with gifts and blessings, typically including a beautiful saree, jewelry, ivory or white bangles, sweets, and dry fruits. The mameru ceremony serves as a way for the bride's maternal family to express their support as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

Pre-wedding rituals: Symbolizing love and commitment

Another Gujarati traditional ceremony is the gol dhana ceremony, which formalizes the engagement between the bride and groom. The couple exchanges rings, symbolizing their commitment to each other. To recall, Merchant and Ambani got engaged in a traditional gol dhana ceremony in Mumbai in January 2023. Notably, the couple initiated their pre-wedding festivities with their first ceremony at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on December 29, 2022.

Anticipated wedding day rituals: 'Varghodo' to 'Kanyadaanam'

On the wedding day, the varghodo ritual celebrates the groom's journey to the wedding venue. The bride and groom meet at the mandap and exchange garlands in the jaimala ritual, signifying their acceptance of each other as life partners. The bride makes a grand entrance in the kanya aagman ritual, accompanied by her maternal uncles. The groom's mother performs an aarti to welcome the bride into their family. All these rituals are expected to be part of the upcoming wedding.

Main wedding ceremony and dress code details: Quick glance

For those still unaware, the grand event—the main wedding ceremony, known as Shubh Vivaah, is all set to take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. This will be followed by a Shubh Aashirdwad ceremony on July 13, where guests are requested to dress in "Indian formal attire." The final day of celebration, July 14, will feature a Mangal Utsav or wedding reception with the dress code being "Indian chic."