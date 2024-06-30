In brief Simplifying... In brief Andy Cohen, host of a late-night show, expressed regret over asking Oprah Winfrey if she had ever been with a woman, a question that led to confusion as Winfrey didn't understand his euphemism 'the lady pond'.

Despite this, Cohen considers the episode featuring Winfrey as his favorite.

He also voiced disappointment over his show's lack of recognition, citing a Vanity Fair article that overlooked him while highlighting other male late-night hosts.

Andy Cohen expresses regret over inappropriate question

10yrs later, Andy Cohen still 'regrets' asking Oprah one question

By Tanvi Gupta 10:34 am Jun 30, 202410:34 am

What's the story Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, recently expressed remorse over a question he posed to media mogul Oprah Winfrey during a 2013 episode. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen revealed his regret for asking Winfrey if she had ever "taken a dip in the lady pond," implying a sexual encounter with another woman. This led to an awkward moment in what was otherwise deemed a successful episode.

Uncomfortable moment

Winfrey's response and Cohen's reflections on the incident

Winfrey responded to Cohen's question with a simple "No, I have not. Thank you." "It meant so much to me that Oprah did the show," Cohen told ET, adding, "It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's ever had sex with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?" Despite the discomfort, Cohen stated that Winfrey did not make him feel awkward about his query after filming ended.

Confusion

'That remains, I think, my favorite episode...'

However, later Cohen received some insight from the media mogul's best friend Gayle King about Winfrey's reaction to the moment. "Gayle King told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by 'the lady pond.' I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show." Despite this misunderstanding, Cohen looks back fondly on his interview with Winfrey. "That remains, I think, my favorite episode [of WWHL]," he reflected.

Recognition concerns

Cohen reflected on the lack of recognition for his show

In the same interview, Cohen expressed his disappointment over the lack of recognition his late-night show has received compared to other programs. He referred to a September 2015 Vanity Fair article that highlighted 10 other male late-night television hosts but excluded him. After being on air for six years, Cohen admitted feeling "salty" about this omission. "I know what we're doing; I know what it means to people and I know what it means to me," he said.