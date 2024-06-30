In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Swift's album 'Folklore' was heavily influenced by Ireland, a revelation she made during her high-demand Dublin concerts.

The album, which Swift began working on during the COVID-19 pandemic, features a different style of songwriting and narratives that echo Irish folklore.

Swift's connection to Ireland was further highlighted during her concerts, with tributes to the country and references to her past visit in 2021.

Taylor Swift's Irish inspiration for 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift reveals 'Folklore' album was heavily inspired by Ireland

By Tanvi Gupta 10:23 am Jun 30, 202410:23 am

What's the story During her Eras Tour stop in Dublin on Saturday, Taylor Swift disclosed that her 2020 album Folklore was heavily influenced by Ireland. The songstress shared that the country played a significant role in the setting of her fantasy-inspired pandemic-era album. "Folklore in general, it just belongs in Ireland," Swift told the audience after performing Cardigan at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. She described how she envisioned the album's world to resemble Ireland with its rich tradition and diverse characters.

Folklore creation

Swift's imaginary Irish world and songwriting experimentation

Swift began working on Folklore two days into the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an imaginary world resembling Ireland. She admitted to her fans, "I gotta be honest, kinda seemed like Ireland." The album allowed her to experiment with a different style of songwriting, featuring more linear narratives and characters who "fall in love and get their hearts broken." In a departure from her usual style, Swift served as a narrator rather than sharing personal experiences.

Irish pride

'Folklore belongs with you guys...'

Before performing Betty, another track from Folklore, Swift expressed her connection to Ireland, stating, "So we're back to where we belong! Folklore belongs with you guys." The concert also featured an Irish tribute as her backup dancer Kameron Saunders spoke some Irish during their performance (a continuation of Swift's tradition of acknowledging each Eras Tour host country with a shout-out in its native language). Swift further honored Ireland by wearing an outfit reflecting the colors of the Irish flag.

Dublin shows

Swift's Irish concerts marked by high demand and nostalgia

When tickets for Swift's Irish shows went on sale in July 2023, approximately 5,00,000 fans registered for the estimated 1,65,000 available tickets. These three Dublin concerts are her first since her 2018 debut at Croke Park during the Reputation Stadium Tour. During those concerts, Swift praised the crowd as "so loving" and "incredible." She also reminisced about a bouquet of flowers she received from Irish band U2, who signed the attached note as "Your Irish fan club."

Tour continuation

Swift's past visit to Ireland and future tour plans

Swift visited Ireland in 2021 to support then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn during his filming of Conversations with Friends. Fans speculate that this trip is referenced in Swift's track Sweet Nothing from her 2022 album Midnights, with lyrics pondering, "Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?" (Some scenes for Conversations with Friends were filmed in Bray, a town in County Wicklow, Ireland). After her Dublin concerts, Swift will continue her Eras Tour in Amsterdam, concluding with five shows in London in August.