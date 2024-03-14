Next Article

What's the story Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA are gearing up to headline the Glastonbury Festival 2024 scheduled for June 26-30. The event boasts a diverse lineup of supporting acts, including Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, and Shania Twain in the coveted legend slot. Coldplay's performance will be exclusive to European festivals and will mark their fifth time headlining the Pyramid stage.

Coldplay's tryst with Glastonbury

Coldplay shares a deep connection with Glastonbury, being the first act to headline the Pyramid stage five times. Their journey began in 2002, with subsequent performances in 2005, 2011, and 2016. They even live-streamed a performance on an empty Pyramid stage field in 2021 when the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Their 2024 show is part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, already ranking as the third-highest-grossing tour ever.

Lipa's third time at the festival

Following the announcement of her third album, Radical Optimism, Lipa is set to perform at Glastonbury. The album is off to a fantastic start with singles Houdini and Training Season becoming worldwide hits. Lipa said the album was inspired by "the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm." She first played Glastonbury in 2016 and delivered a star-making set on the John Peel stage (now Woodsies) in 2017.

SZA to make Glastonbury debut

R&B sensation SZA will make her Glastonbury debut, with her Pyramid headliner status marking a significant career milestone. Her 2022 album SOS, an instant R&B classic, won three Grammys and received nominations for song, record, and album of the year. SOS reached No. 1 in the US and No. 2 in the UK. Shania Twain will light up Sunday teatime in the legend slot, previously graced by Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, and Dolly Parton.

