Next Article

Justin Bieber celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday

Justin Bieber's birthday: Pop star's most popular tracks on Spotify

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Mar 01, 202404:10 am

What's the story Justin Bieber has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his chart-topping hits and a career that began at the remarkably young age of 13. From his early days as a YouTube sensation to becoming one of the best-selling artists—Bieber's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. On his 30th birthday, we gather his top songs, each boasting billions of Spotify streams.

#1

'Stay'

Spotify users can't resist the magnetic pull of Stay—the chart-topping collaboration between Bieber and Australian sensation the Kid Laroi. The song captures the essence of a plea for a return from a former lover, despite acknowledging toxic behavior. This megahit secured the APRA (Australia) Music Award for Song of the Year in 2022. With an impressive 2.9B Spotify streams, Stay remains an enduring favorite.

#2

'Love Yourself'

Back in 2015, when Bieber dropped Love Yourself, "Beliebers" were left in a frenzy, speculating which ex (Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, or a mysterious influencer) inspired the song and why Bieber's "momma" wasn't a fan of this girl! Surprisingly, this Spotify sensation with 2.3B streams was originally intended for Ed Sheeran's 2017 album Divide. This track eventually became a part of the Purpose album.

#3

'Let Me Love You'

Still resonating in our hearts, Let Me Love You shook us to the core. Debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016, this masterpiece—with 2B Spotify streams—features Bieber lending his vocals to DJ Snake's track. Many fans are unaware that this song almost became a Bieber-Gomez collaboration, until she pulled out, as detailed in her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me.

#4

'Sorry'

Sorry, a dancehall pop and tropical house masterpiece from Bieber's Purpose album, topped the Spotify streaming charts with over 1.9M streams. Collaborating with American DJ and producer duo Skrillex and Diplo, the singer-songwriter lyrically pleads for forgiveness and a second chance in this hit song. During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's show in 2015, Bieber confirmed that Sorry was indeed about his ex-partner Gomez.

#5

'I Don't Care'

I Don't Care—one of Bieber's most popular songs on Spotify—is a testament to the success of collaboration and catchy tunes. Featuring Sheeran and dancehall-influenced vibes, the song broke records with an astonishing 16.241M streams in the first 24 hours. It debuted with 10.977M daily global streams, surpassing Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You and setting a new single-day streaming record.