Happy birthday, Varun Sharma!

Varun Sharma's birthday: Look back at his rib-tickling performances

By Tanvi Gupta 10:45 am Feb 04, 202410:45 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Sharma has consistently delivered standout performances, whether as Choocha in Fukrey, Sexa in Chhichhore, or Kattanni in Roohi. Over his decade-long career, he has carved a niche for himself and showcased his acting prowess. On his 34th birthday on Sunday, we take a moment to appreciate the films where his roles have skillfully tickled funny bones, making him a beloved figure.

Next Article

#1

'Fukrey' (2013)

In 2013, Sharma marked his Bollywood debut in the comedy-drama Fukrey—directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Portraying the endearing character Choocha, a man-child and close companion of Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Sharma's antics quickly made him a household name. The film was a commercial success, earning Rs. 49cr ($8.9M) worldwide. Sharma reprised the beloved character in the second (2017) and third installments (2023) of the franchise.

#2

'Dolly Ki Doli' (2015)

Sharma reunited with Samrat and joined Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao in the 2015 comedy-drama Dolly Ki Doli. While expectations were high, the film ended up being an average grosser. Despite this, Kapoor's performance earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 61st Filmfare Awards. Sharma portrayed the charming innocent Delhi boy Manjot, whose interactions with Dolly (Kapoor) lead to a viral con.

#3

'Chhichhore' (2019)

Chhichhore—directed by Nitesh Tiwari—boasted a star-studded cast of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Naveen Polishetty. Among these luminaries, Sharma stood out with his portrayal of Gurmeet "Sexa" Singh Dhillon. Varun brought quirkiness to the character, making Sexa a memorable part of Anirudh "Anni" Pathak's (played by Rajput) circle. Anni, in the film, describes Sexa as a "hyper-sexual senior perpetually obsessed with pornography."

#4

'Roohi' (2020)

Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films—is the second installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, following Stree. Starring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sharma, the plot revolves around a ghost abducting brides on their honeymoons. Bhawra Pandey (Rao) and Kattanni Qureshi (Sharma) elevate the film with their epic chemistry. Despite echoes of Sharma's earlier antics in Fukrey, he carries the comedy quotient effortlessly.