Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets Eid release; to clash with 'BMCM'

By Isha Sharma 03:28 pm Jan 21, 202403:28 pm

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' will release on Eid 2024

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash between two biggies. Ajay Devgn's long-awaited and heavily delayed sports drama Maidaan is finally set to hit theaters on Eid 2024. Interestingly, this release slot has already been booked by Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Produced by Boney Kapoor and helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is based on the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Why does this story matter?

Maidaan has eyed several release slots over the years but to no avail. Hopefully, the team's efforts will finally fructify this year. In Maidaan, Devgn portrays Rahim, regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. He was the coach-manager of the Indian national football team and led the squad from 1950-63. The years 1952-1962 are described as the "golden era" of Indian football. He is credited with guiding India to victory in two Asian Games tournaments (1951 and 1962).

The team behind 'Maidaan'

Maidaan's screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, with dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah (Pink). The star-studded cast also includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. It has been co-bankrolled by Zee Studios, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-composer AR Rahman is in charge of the music. Its pulsating teaser was released in March 2023.

Kapoor had said this about the delay earlier

Last year, Kapoor had opened up on the film's inability to make it to the theaters. "Maidaan is out of my hands. I never thought in my life that I would face such kind of losses with a film," he said. He also refuted rumors of any pending shoot, adding, "The film's shoot is complete; however, extensive VFX work is underway, which is taking some time. Contrary to what reports suggest, the budget has not been exceeded."

Devgn has a full slate!

Devgn is currently one of the busiest Bollywood actors, and he has several films in different stages of production. On March 8, he will be seen in Shaitaan, helmed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Jyotika and R Madhavan. On Independence Day, he will headline Singham Again, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also has Raid 2 and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the pipeline.