By Aikantik Bag 02:46 pm Jan 19, 202402:46 pm

'Shaitaan' releases on March 8

Get ready for a spine-chilling ride as the supernatural thriller Shaitaan is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, this eerie flick marks Jyotika's much-awaited return to Hindi cinema and introduces rising star Janki Bodiwala to Bollywood. Devgn took to Instagram to unveil the film's haunting poster, featuring five voodoo dolls. This is just another addition to Devgn's amazing lineup of 2024.

Crew and OTT details of the film

Backed by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Panorama Studios International, Shaitaan is produced by a powerhouse team including Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is directed by the acclaimed Vikas Bahl, known for his successful ventures like Queen and Super 30. It will head over to the OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical release.

