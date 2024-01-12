Box office collection: 'Dunki' aims to shift gears on weekend

By Aikantik Bag

'Dunki' box office collection

The year 2023 belonged to the Badshaah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar delivered three back-to-back money-spinners. The recently released dramedy Dunki has surpassed the Rs. 450 crore mark globally. The film received mixed responses from both critics and viewers, hence it could not rake in like the other two actioners—Pathaan and Jawan. The makers are currently aiming for gradual momentum.

Marching toward the Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 221.77 crore in India. The movie held the fort on weekdays and now will aim to gear up for the festive weekend. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others.

