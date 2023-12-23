Box office: 'Animal' records lowest earnings amid 'Dunki,' 'Salaar' clash

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: 'Animal' records lowest earnings amid 'Dunki,' 'Salaar' clash

By Tanvi Gupta 02:14 pm Dec 23, 202302:14 pm

'Animal' box office collections

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal roared into theaters on December 1, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and breaking box office records. However, the recent release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on Thursday and Prabhas's Salaar on Friday has led to a dent in its collections. The movie now appears to be nearing the end of its theatrical run, as it recorded its lowest single-day earnings on day 22.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. After its release, the film faced criticism for its depiction of misogyny and violence. Despite that, the movie gained popularity through word of mouth, becoming the second-highest Hindi grosser in just three weeks—an impressive feat considering its "A" (adults only) rating. Its box office success was fueled by stellar performances, which helped Animal overcome the criticism.

3/5

'Animal' collected Rs. 532cr in 22 days in India

Per Sacnilk, Animal brought in Rs. 1.15cr (estimated) on its third Friday (day 22), raising its total domestic box office collection to Rs. 532.44cr and Rs. 862.21cr worldwide gross in three weeks. The film has not only become Kapoor's highest-grossing movie but also surpassed the lifetime box office collections of blockbusters like Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, SRK's Pathaan, Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi version), and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Hindi version).

4/5

What is the storyline of 'Animal'?

The controversial film delves into the complexities of a man's toxic relationship with his father. Kapoor portrays Ranvijay Balbir Singh, the anti-hero devoted to safeguarding his emotionally distant father, Balbir Singh, played by Anil. Despite Ranvijay's relentless efforts, gaining Balbir's approval remains elusive, straining his relationship with his wife (Mandanna). The film intricately explores the repercussions of this unhealthy family dynamic on Ranvijay's personal life.

5/5

Makers officially confirmed sequel titled 'Animal Park' recently

Animal left audiences with speculation after featuring a post-credits scene hinting at a sequel, potentially showcasing Kapoor in a double role. Putting all speculations to rest, director Vanga and co-producer Bhushan Kumar officially joined forces to bring the sequel, Animal Park. This exciting announcement was made on T-Series's official social media handles. The duo further unveiled their upcoming lineup, which includes the Prabhas-led Spirit and a movie starring Allu Arjun﻿.