Charlie Sheen assaulted, strangled by neighbor at Malibu residence: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:13 pm Dec 23, 202301:13 pm

'Two and a Half Men' fame Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu residence

Charlie Sheen, the Hollywood star of the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, was reportedly attacked in his Malibu home by a neighbor, Electra Schrock. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a battery (physical harm) and identified Sheen as the victim of an alleged assault and break-in. The incident took place on Wednesday (local time), reports said. Schrock was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Sheen with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Here's what exactly happened

Schrock, 47, is said to be one of Sheen's neighbors. TMZ reported she forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door, ripping his shirt and attempting to strangle him. This was not his first clash with her, with the report citing a prior incident involving Schrock where she "squirted a sticky liquid" on Sheen's car. Public records show that Schrock also resides in Malibu, with an apartment on the same street as Sheen.

Authorities' response and legal proceedings

According to reports, the LA County Fire Department and paramedics were dispatched to Sheen's residence on Wednesday afternoon (local time). However, no individuals required hospitalization. The accused neighbor was scheduled for arraignment at a courthouse on Friday (local time). Moreover, authorities didn't disclose a possible motive for the attack. The actor's representatives have not responded to the incident so far.

Meanwhile, look at Sheen's past legal issues

Sheen has himself faced several assault arrests in the past, including a 1996 incident involving then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland. In 2009, he was arrested in Colorado after a domestic violence incident against his former wife Brooke Mueller. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. In 2015, ex-fiancee Scottine Ross sued Sheen for assault, accusing him of abusing her physically and emotionally while using drugs and alcohol, as well as negligently exposing her to HIV. The case was presumably settled in 2018.

Sheen's career highlights

Sheen had gained notoriety as a Hollywood "bad boy," marked by episodes of substance abuse, violent behavior, and associations with adult film actors. His career has been overshadowed by addiction, leading to his dismissal from the hit TV show Two and a Half Men as well. In April, it was reported that Sheen was cast in a new HBO show by creator Chuck Lorre, marking a reunion more than a decade after his departure from the aforementioned sitcom.