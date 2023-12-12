Shane Dawson's fatherhood announcement sparks backlash—who is the controversial YouTuber

What's behind the backlash on YouTuber Shane Dawson welcoming twins

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams recently welcomed their twin sons, Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw, into the world last week. The couple—who tied the knot in January—received an outpouring of love from fans when they shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, calling it the "best day of their entire lives." However, this joyful news has raised eyebrows among some netizens due to Dawson's controversial past. Here's why.

But first, take a look at the pictures

Who is Dawson? His controversial journey explained

Dawson is an American YouTuber, actor, filmmaker, writer, and musician. He faced accusations of making inappropriate comments about sexualizing minors and pedophilia on his podcast for four years until 2017. In 2018, a controversy erupted over remarks about pedophilia from a 2013 episode of his podcast Shane and Friends. Despite an apology video, similar comments resurfaced in 2019. Dawson faced cancellation in 2020. He returned to YouTube in 2021.

In detail: Controversies surrounding Dawson

In 2018, Dawson faced criticism for comments about pedophilia made in 2013. He reportedly stated, "She shows me her Instagram, first of all, I don't know if I am allowed to say this but she's like s*xy. She had makeup on, she had her tongue out...she was like this skinny little s*xy." Dawson's justification didn't make many happy: "Here is my justification for pedophilia, people have foot fet*shes, people have fet*shes about everything."

His inappropriate behavior with pets

In 2015, Dawson was criticized for his behavior with his pets. In a viral audio clip, he was heard saying, "One time I laid my cat down on her back. I moved her little chicken legs spread open or whatever. I came all over the cat. It was like my first sexual experience. I was also like 19." This incident has led fans to believe that such a person should not be raising children of his own.

'Who allowed them to have babies,' asked netizens

Many social media users expressed concerns about Dawson becoming a father, considering his history of making inappropriate comments about minors. One user posted a reminder, saying, "Hey friendly reminder that Dawson is very weird toward minors and there is literal video evidence of him making sexual comments toward his fans who were minors and even swapping gum (via kissing) with one of them." Another user asked, "Who allowed Dawson and Adams to have babies?"

