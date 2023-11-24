Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's cryptic apology

By Aikantik Bag 05:10 pm Nov 24, 202305:10 pm

Trisha Krishnan tweets as Mansoor Ali Khan shares cryptic apology

Ever since actor Mansoor Ali Khan passed "rape" remarks on co-actor Trisha Krishnan, the film fraternity has condemned his statement and slammed him for his misogynist views. Recently, Ali Khan posted a cryptic statement apologizing to the Leo actor. Now, Krishnan has taken to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Police's involvement and apology by Ali Khan

After the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo-moto cognizance of the issue, a complaint was filed against Ali Khan, and he was summoned by the Chennai Police. Initially refusing to apologize and standing by his comments, Ali Khan changed his stance after being charged under two IPC sections and being questioned by the police. Ali Khan stated, "My co-star Trisha please forgive me. Hope the god blesses me with the opportunity to wish you when you enter the wedlock."

Ali Khan's insensitive remarks and backlash

During a press conference, Ali Khan made offensive remarks about Krishnan, claiming he missed the chance to film a "bedroom scene" with her. This sparked outrage from the film industry, fans, and film associations. Krishnan also criticized him on X (formerly Twitter). As a result, the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes' Association) imposed a temporary ban on Ali Khan.