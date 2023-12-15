What is 'Death Stranding' game series that inspired live-action movie

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

What is 'Death Stranding' game series that inspired live-action movie

By Namrata Ganguly 03:41 pm Dec 15, 202303:41 pm

'Death Stranding' game series is getting a live-action adaptation

Another live-action adaptation of a video game series is on its way. Ahead of the eighth anniversary of Kojima Productions on Saturday (December 16), it has been announced that the popular 2019 action video game Death Stranding is going to hit the big screen. Let's delve deeper into the game, the production of the upcoming film, and other details regarding the upcoming live-action.

2/5

About the video game 'Death Stranding'

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding marks director Hideo Kojima's first game. Set in the United States following a catastrophic occurrence, the game immerses players in a hauntingly beautiful post-apocalyptic world. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, it weaves a narrative of connection, isolation, and the consequences of societal breakdown. The players navigate a fragmented America, delivering hope and rekindling human bonds.

3/5

Who all were featured in the game?

Besides Reedus, Death Stranding featured actors Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Lindsay Wagner. It also saw filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn in key roles. After receiving positive responses from both critics and users, a sequel titled Death Stranding 2 is said to be in the making for PlayStation 5.

4/5

About the upcoming live-action adaptation

It "promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the Death Stranding, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse," read the production company's synopsis. A24 and Kojima Productions have come together to back it. However, details regarding the cast or release date are yet to be revealed.

5/5

Other recent live-action adaptations

The live-action adaptations have recently been on the rise and are being loved by the audiences. Netflix's latest live-action adaptation series of the popular pirate saga franchise One Piece has received positive reviews. Others include Knights of the Zodiac, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Haunted Mansion, and The Boogeyman, among others.