Films either provoke or evoke: Anurag Kashyap on 'Animal' outrage

By Aikantik Bag 05:06 pm Dec 04, 202305:06 pm

Anurag Kashyap opens up about 'Animal' outrage

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is continuing his streak of commercial successes and critical failures. Much like Kabir Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has sparked a debate on social media and the actioner is being slammed left, right, and center. Now, Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the ongoing controversy. The Dev.D director stated, "Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn't make. People in this country get easily offended by films."

Kashyap on morality and provocative cinema

Kashyap, who previously directed Kapoor in Bombay Velvet, drew parallels between the uproar over Animal and the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Speaking to News18 he questioned, "What is morality? It's a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and [person] exists in this society. [Around] 80% of Indian men are like Kabir Singh." "Films either provoke or evoke. I've no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema," he added.

Divided house and film's box office rampage

The crime actioner is being slammed for its poor portrayal of women characters, misogyny, and the glorification of toxic masculinity. Animal has divided the house among celebrities, too. Director Ram Gopal Varma defended the film and praised Kapoor and Reddy Vanga, whereas lyricist Swanand Kirkire criticized the film. As of now, the movie is marching toward the Rs. 400 crore mark globally. Amid negative reviews, Kapoor's performance has been hailed by all.