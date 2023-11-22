Alia Bhatt praises Sidharth Malhotra's 'kind eyes'; reveals fun traits

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Alia Bhatt praises Sidharth Malhotra's 'kind eyes'; reveals fun traits

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Nov 22, 202304:29 pm

Alia Bhatt reveals classic traits of Sidharth Malhotra

It's the Koffee With Karan season and Bollywood's favorite talk show host Karan Johar is brewing some spicy and quirky conversation. The upcoming episode will feature Johar's favorite Students Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. As the charming duo will be sharing fascinating tidbits about themselves and delving into their personal lives, Pinkvilla has revealed that the other Student Alia Bhatt will make a cameo and dish out some amusing facts about Malhotra.

2/3

'Sid is actually a really good singer'

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has recorded a special video message and talked about Malhotra's "fun traits." "Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good." She also called him hilarious and praised his "warm and kind eyes."

3/3

Bhatt to thank Malhotra for introducing her to cat Edward

Wrapping up her appearance, Bhatt expressed her gratitude toward Malhotra for introducing her to the "first love of her life," her cat Edward. "I am very thankful to Sid because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward." Malhotra thanked the Raazi actor for her kind words. Interestingly, back in the day rumors suggested that the two dated for a brief time. The episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.