By Aikantik Bag 04:26 pm Nov 22, 202304:26 pm

Bhumi Pednekar is currently recovering from dengue in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar was recently admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, after being diagnosed with dengue. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to update her fans on her condition, sharing selfies from her hospital bed. The actor wrote, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. (One dengue mosquito gave me a torture for eight days). But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie."

Pednekar's advice to fans; gratitude toward healthcare staff

In the post, Pednekar warned her fans about the dangers of mosquitos and the importance of keeping their immunity high, especially given the high pollution levels that have weakened many people's immune systems. She wrote, "Guys be careful, (because) the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now." The actor also expressed gratitude toward the doctors and staff at Hinduja Hospital for their care and support during her treatment.

