'Kal Ho Naa Ho' turns 20: Karan pens emotional note

By Aikantik Bag 12:27 pm Nov 28, 2023

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' celebrates its 20th anniversary

There are rare occasions when cinema and life overlap and some celluloid gems become a part of our lives forever. Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho is one such gem. As the film turned 20 (yes, time flies fast) the quintessential 1990's kids' hearts still beat the same whenever Aman (played by Shah Rukh Khan) comes on screen. Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his father and the entire team behind the project.

Johar credited cast and crew for the film's lasting impact

In his emotional post, Johar expressed his gratitude and wrote, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us if I have gathered over the many years." "To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts."

Johar's tribute to his father Yash Johar

Johar penned a short tribute to his father Yash Johar and penned, "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter." The ensemble cast included Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, and Sonali Bendre, among others.

