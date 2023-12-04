'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser to be attached to 'Fighter'

By Isha Sharma Dec 04, 2023

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser will reportedly be out next month

Akshay Kumar currently has a string of films lined up for release, one of them being Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious, action-packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, co-starring Tiger Shroff, is heading toward a theatrical release on Eid 2024 and will mark Kumar's return to the action genre. Now, it's been revealed that the project's anticipated teaser will be out next month!

This year, Kumar was seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 (extended special appearance), and Mission Raniganj. While OMG 2 was a critical and commercial success, the other two fell flat on their faces at the box office, and thus, Khiladi Kumar has pinned his hopes on BMCM. The film is more consequential for Shroff, who's recovering from the debacle of Ganapath: A Hero is Born.

The teaser is reportedly left with only final touches

Pinkvilla reported that BMCM's teaser will be attached to Siddharth Anand's Fighter, releasing on January 25, 2024. A source divulged, "The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Kumar and Shroff. It's in the final stages of post-production and the team is committed to bringing it during the Republic Day﻿ 2024 weekend. The teaser will screen with [Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter]."

Makers have planned a massive 75-day-long marketing campaign

Pinkvilla added, "The teaser will reaffirm the Eid 2024 release, and will mark the beginning of a near 75-day marketing campaign. It's a pure big-ticket entertainer with action, comedy, drama, thrill and music and the makers will be going big with all aspects toward the festive release." It's essential to note that BMCM is not a reboot/remake of the 1998 namesake comedy multistarrer.

More about the film and its supporting actors

Sultan and Bharat director Zafar had earlier revealed, "It's a big action comedy-drama, set up at an international scale shot over four countries." The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, who reportedly essays a hacker, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been roped in to play a scientist involved in artificial intelligence, drones, and robotics. Chhillar and Kumar earlier collaborated for her debut movie Samrat Prithviraj.