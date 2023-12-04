'Singham Again': Ajay Devgn resumes filming after sustaining eye injury

By Aikantik Bag 03:08 pm Dec 04, 202303:08 pm

'Singham Again' is slated to release in 2024

Ajay Devgn has been the poster boy of action cinema since the '90s. The actor is reuniting with Rohit Shetty for the upcoming actioner Singham Again slated to release in 2024. Reports are rife that the actor sustained an eye injury while filming the project. The mishap occurred during a high-energy fight scene. A source informed News18 that a fight move went awry, accidentally striking Devgn in the face and impacting his eye.

Devgn returned to the shoot after receiving medical aid

The source revealed, "Rohit was filming a combat scene that had Ajay taking on the baddies. A move landed incorrectly hitting the actor in the face, and unfortunately, his eye was impacted. Naturally, it was a cause of alarm, and a doctor was immediately summoned to the set." Despite the setback, Devgn took a brief break, received medical attention, and returned to complete the shoot.

The star-studded ensemble cast

Singham Again boasts an all-star cast with Devgn reprising his iconic cop role. The film will mark the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to Shetty's cop universe. Kareena Kapoor Khan will star alongside Deepika Padukone, who will be introduced as the first-ever female cop in the universe. Additionally, Tiger Shroff joins the cop squad, and Arjun Kapoor is rumored to play the antagonist.