Vicky Kaushal reveals hilarious nicknames given by Katrina Kaif

Dec 04, 2023

'Koffee With Karan' S08 is streaming now

Its the Koffee season and Karan Johar is all set to provide us with weekly gossip. In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan, Johar will chat with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Johar shared the promo which gives us a sneak peek into their respective lives and promises some hilarious moments. The episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

The upcoming episode promises a laughter riot

In the promo, Kaushal shares a light-hearted moment with Johar and says, "Hum Karan yahan shuddhi karne aaye hain (We're here to purify ourselves)." During a game segment, Johar asks the pair to reveal three nicknames their partners use for them. Kaushal humorously shares that Katrina Kaif calls him "Booboo, Baby, and aeyy," making everyone laugh. The episode also showcases the duo performing iconic dance moves and taking shots based on their tidiness compared to their partners.

