Pankaj Tripathi unveils 'Main Atal Hoon' posters; release date postponed

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Nov 28, 202304:29 pm

'Main Atal Hoon' releases on January 19, 2024

Pankaj Tripathi is an adept actor who has shown his acting range all these years. His upcoming film Main Atal Hoon has been in the buzz ever since it was announced. Now, the makers have unveiled some new posters featuring him as the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was also revealed that the release date has been postponed to January 19, 2024.

More about the posters

The first poster shows Tripathi looking out of a window, seemingly in the Prime Minister's office, with the tagline "Heart of gold, Man of steel." The second poster features a close-up of Tripathi and reads, "The poet who rewrote history." The third poster provides a more detailed look at Tripathi's portrayal and includes other cast members. In his Instagram post, Tripathi referred to Vajpayee as a "versatile Poet" and the "visionary behind the New India."

'Main Atal Hoon' in a nutshell

Main Atal Hoon is directed by acclaimed director Ravi Jadhav and written by Jadhav and Rishi Virmani. The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The music is helmed by Salim-Sulaiman.