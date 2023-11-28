Reasons why Bijukumar's 'Adrishya Jalakangal' is enjoying buzz

By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Nov 28, 2023

Tovino Thomas-led 'Adrishya Jalakangal' scripted history at TBN film festival

Tovino Thomas stars in the groundbreaking Malayalam film, Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows), which recently made history as the first Malayalam movie to be screened at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (TBNFF) in Estonia. It was the sole Indian entry at the festival. Directed by National Award winner Dr. Bijukumar Damodaran, the film delves into the aftermath of man-made disasters. Here are the factors fueling the movie's hype.

Why does this story matter?

Damodaran—a three-time National Film Awards winner and acclaimed recipient of various international honors—has always captured audiences with his compelling titles. His notable works include Veettilekkulla Vazhi (The Way Home) (2011), Perariyathavar (Names Unknown) (2014), Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal (Birds With Large Wings) (2015), Kaadu Pookkunna Neram (When the Woods Bloom) (2016), Veyilmarangal (Trees Under the Sun) (2019), and Sound of Silence (2020).

Damodaran on 'Adrishya Jalakangal's theme and magical realism elements

In an interview with Indian Express, Damodaran described Adrishya Jalakangal as an "anti-war film" that incorporates magical realism. "The specific location where the story unfolds is irrelevant; the narrative and characters are crafted in a way that makes the events plausible anywhere in the world." He added, "It's the common people who bear the brunt during times of wars, impending wars, or communal riots. Women, children, and marginalized people are the most adversely affected."

'So-called pan-Indian films do not genuinely represent India's diverse culture'

Damodaran said that he believes that film titles should be fitting and poetic, saying, "An Invisible Window suggests either magical realism or a surrealistic concept. Such a title helps us easily immerse ourselves in the movie's world." During the interview, he asserted that so-called "pan-Indian" films do not genuinely represent India's diverse culture, explaining that true "pan-Indian" films are those that tell stories relevant to all places and people in the country, like Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali (1955).

Thomas's remarkable transformation for 'Adrishya Jalakangal' added to the hype

Adrishya Jalakangal initially grabbed attention with its first-look posters featuring Thomas, who underwent a remarkable transformation for the lead role. The helmer said, "his character is portrayed as an everyday working-class person." Meanwhile, Thomas's 2018—directed by Jude Anthany Joseph—was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars earlier this year.

Everything about 'Adrishya Jalakangal'

The movie narrates a heart-wrenching tale of individuals lacking societal privileges and influence, while the government readies for a potential war. Alongside the Kala actor, notable roles are played by Nimisha Sajayan, Indrans, Jayashree Lakshminarayan, and others. Ellanar Films, in partnership with Mythri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas Productions, has produced the film. Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej is the composer of the film's music.