Iman Vellani knows how Marvel can achieve 'Avengers: Endgame'-level hype

By Tanvi Gupta 03:40 pm Nov 28, 202303:40 pm

Iman Vellani's strategy to recapture 'Avengers: Endgame' kind of enthusiasm

Iman Vellani, who portrayed Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in The Marvels, recently shared insights on how Marvel Studios can revive the Avengers: Endgame kind of excitement. The Marvels, released on November 10, had a lackluster US opening weekend at $46.1M, marking the lowest for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In recent times, numerous fans have vocalized their dissatisfaction with the Studios's offerings in Phases 4 and 5.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios is in a bit of a pickle as fans have voiced their complaints about recent releases like Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Secret Invasion. The endless Marvel content stream has left viewers wondering if the studio can get its groove back. Can Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars sprinkle some magic and bring the hype back into the Marvel universe? Only time will tell!

'I think it's about making audience care about their characters'

Vellani, in a conversation with The Direct, stressed the significance of making viewers connect with the characters. She said, "I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left? You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters." With new characters joining the MCU, Vellani also thinks fans are excited to see fresh collaborations and crossovers.

Vellani stressed box office success doesn't matter to her

On new pair-ups, Vellani elaborated, "I think, because there are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, 'Oh, seeing [Kamala] and like the Red Guardian together.' I think that would definitely pay off. It'll be like, you know, the next Avengers." As a fan herself, Vellani revealed that she still goes to Thursday night premieres of Marvel films and that box office success doesn't dictate her enjoyment of a movie.

Everything to know about 'The Marvels'

The Marvels, MCU's 33rd installment, features Vellani alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Directed by Nia DaCosta, it's the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and a follow-up to the Ms. Marvel miniseries (2022). Despite its star-studded cast, The Marvels struggled at the global box office, currently inching toward a $200M mark. To meet its costs, the movie must generate a global revenue of $700M, reportedly.