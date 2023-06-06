Entertainment

It's confirmed! Cannes Film Festival announces dates for 2024 edition

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 06, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Cannes Film Festival announces dates for 2024 edition

Mark your calendars and prepare for the glitz and glamor of the Cannes Film Festival. Following the success of the 76th edition of the gala, the official handle of the esteemed festival announced it will be held from May 14 to May 25 in 2023. This year, the festival concluded with Justine Triet's remarkable film, Anatomy of a Fall winning the coveted Palme d'Or.

Why does this story matter?

Every year, the month of May comes to life when the biggest filmmakers and celebrities from around the world gather for the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

With a history spanning over 70 years, the Cannes Festival is considered the most prestigious film festival in the world, as over the years, it has catapulted the careers of notable directors, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh.

Take a look at the announcement post

Highlights of the 76th edition of the Cannes

From May 16 to May 27, this year, the attendees were treated to a remarkable lineup of over 21 world premieres at the esteemed Palais des Festival. Among the notable premieres were Johnny Depp's period drama Jeanne Du Barry, Hirokazu Kore-Eda's Monster, James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, and the HBO series The Idol.

Look back at Indian celebrities who graced this year's event

The 76th Cannes witnessed a magnificent display of Indian celebrities who left an indelible mark on the global stage with their stunning looks. Among the star-studded lineup were Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma, and many others. Notably, Deepika Padukone served as a jury member last year, when India was named "Country of Honour."

Meanwhile, recently Nawauddin Siddiqui commented on Indian celebrities attending Cannes

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his perspective on Indian celebrities attending the festival and shed light on the prominence given to fashion over film screenings. Siddiqui said, "When people come from other countries, they madly watch the film." When Siddiqui was asked if he would attend Cannes without any of his films being screened, he responded, "No, I won't go."

