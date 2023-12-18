'Salaar' trailer out: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran raise temperature with intense action

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Salaar' trailer out: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran raise temperature with intense action

By Tanvi Gupta 03:43 pm Dec 18, 202303:43 pm

Prabhas-led 'Salaar's second trailer is finally out

Indian cinema's powerhouse Prabhas is set to dominate the box office with the action-packed thriller Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Following the buzz generated by a riveting trailer released on December 1, the makers unveiled another trailer—providing a tantalizing glimpse into the fictional world of Khansaar. A production of the acclaimed Hombale Films, the two-part film is directed by Prashanth Neel, known for the blockbuster KGF.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Salaar is gearing up to face off against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki—directed by Rajkumar Hirani—slated for a Thursday release. The anticipation for Dunki is exceptionally high, fueled by Khan's stellar performances in this year's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. While both the upcoming films belong to different genres, fans will eagerly await the box office clash between Indian cinema titans, SRK and Prabhas.

3/6

Second trailer invites you to the 'violent world of Khansaar'

The film's creators unveiled a sneak peek into the story's setup and theme in the initial trailer, showcasing Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran locking horns. The second, a two-minute-and-53-second trailer, showcases full-blown action sequences, providing a feast for fans and the general audience. Beyond the adrenaline-pumping action, the trailer also hints at an emotionally charged narrative. The action sequences are crafted by the duo Anbariv.

4/6

Twitter Post

5/6

Meet the star-studded cast and talented crew behind 'Salaar'

Neel's magnum opus features a stellar ensemble cast, with Prabhas leading as the titular character. The film stars Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar and Shruti Haasan portrays Aadya. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu and Madhu Guruswamy. Ravi Basrur composed the music, while Bhuvan Gowda and Ujwal Kulkarni handled cinematography and editing, respectively. The censor board has granted it an 'A' (adults only) rating.

6/6

'Salaar' versus 'Dunki': Advance booking report

As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Dunki has surged ahead with nearly 146.7K tickets sold, raking in an impressive Rs. 4.55 crore (gross). Salaar, initially in the lead, now follows closely, amassing approximately Rs. 3.75 crore across various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Salaar's success is highlighted by the sale of over 156.9K tickets, making it a notable contender.