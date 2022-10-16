Entertainment

Happy birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran: Looking at his upcoming works

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 16, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Here are the upcoming movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the top actors in the country, who has delivered some of the finest cinematic performances. Apart from acting, he ventured into direction recently with the blockbuster movie Lucifer and aced it like a cakewalk. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let's take a look at five of his upcoming movies that we can't wait to watch.

#1 'Aadujeevitham'

One of the most popular and highly awaited movies of Mollywood is Aadujeevitham directed by Jeethu Joseph. Sukumaran underwent intense body transformation for his role in the movie, and his stills from it took social media by storm. Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis play supporting roles. The film revolves around the survival of an Indian who migrates to Saudi Arabia and gets abused there.

#2 'Gold'

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren's Gold was launched in September 2021 and it was supposed to be released on September 8 this year, but it got postponed. The new release date has not been announced by the makers yet. Apart from Sukumaran, the film also has Nayanthara as the leading lady. This film will mark Puthren's comeback after a good seven years.

#3 'L2: Empuraan'

Sukumaran has directed two movies so far: Lucifer and Bro Daddy, both of which were received well by fans and critics. And he is set to direct his third movie, L2: Empuraan, which is the sequel to Lucifer. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the makers announced recently that they have started working on the movie and more updates will be announced soon.

#4 'Salaar'

Sukumaran is set to make a cameo appearance in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role. Though we don't know what his role will be, it came as an exciting update when the makers announced his onboarding. Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady in Salaar which is slated for release on September 28, 2023.