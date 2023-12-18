Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make comeback in early 2024: Report

Dec 18, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a household name in India and after taking a temporary hiatus, the actor is set to return in front of the camera. As per Hindustan Times, a source close to her shared that she feels "rejuvenated" and "energized" following treatment for myositis, an autoimmune condition, in the US. Fans are looking forward to watching her on celluloid soon.

Launching production house and supporting new talent

Besides getting back into acting, Prabhu has also announced the launch of her production house, which aims to create content that reflects "new age expression and thought." The source revealed that her time off and travels motivated her to broaden her horizons and venture into production. Through her banner, she intends to support offbeat content, produce more material for OTT platforms, engage in joint ventures, and nurture new talent.

Upcoming project of the actor

Prabhu's decision to start a production house is driven by her desire to create "a nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric." The source mentioned that the actor is expected to return to work when promotions for the Amazon Prime Video action-thriller series Citadel begin and might also kick off a new project under her production banner.