Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' surpasses Rs. 100cr globally

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' surpasses Rs. 100cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 01:46 pm Dec 18, 202301:46 pm

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Attention! Sam Bahadur has surpassed a global box office milestone. The film marks a massive hit for Vicky Kaushal who is touted to be one of the finest new-age actors in Bollywood. The Sam Manekshaw biopic has now surpassed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark globally and is quite steady at the box office. Despite steep competition from Animal, the film has stood tall.

2/3

India collection and cast details

The makers and the cast took to social media and shared a poster on the milestone. At the domestic level, the Meghna Gulzar directorial has surpassed the Rs. 75 crore mark after the third weekend. The film has a good window until the release of Dunki and Salaar. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

3/3

Instagram Post