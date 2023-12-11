'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger play volleyball with Bengal Warriors

By Aikantik Bag 02:29 pm Dec 11, 202302:29 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' releases in 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and recently both the miyans Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, accompanied by Disha Patani, joined hands for a friendly match of volleyball with the Pro Kabaddi League team Bengal Warriors. Kumar shared a video of the match on social media, expressing his excitement about playing with the team and his fellow actors.

Kumar didn't forget to cheer Bengal Warriors on

Kumar captioned the post, "Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi? (Guess whether we won or not?)" Currently, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is underway.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in a nutshell

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film's teaser is set to premiere during the Republic Day 2024 weekend and will be screened alongside the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, especially after seeing the recent update of their favorite stars.

