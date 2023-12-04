Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' gets postponed; new release date announced

By Aikantik Bag 10:26 am Dec 04, 202310:26 am

'Housefull 5' to release in June 6, 2025

Akshay Kumar is known for his trademark trait of shooting back-to-back films. The quintessential superstar has a loaded lineup even after a barrage of commercial failures. One of his upcoming projects, Housefull 5 was set to premiere in Diwali 2024 but now, Kumar has taken to social media and revealed that it will be released on June 6, 2025.

'Housefull 5' promises a visual spectacle

Housefull is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood and the makers—Sajid Nadiadwala—released an official statement which said that the film demands "top-notch VFX," it will take more time to release on celluloid. Reportedly, the Tarun Mansukhani directorial will go on floors in January 2024 and it also stars Kumar's frequent collaborator Riteish Deshmukh. Fans are eagerly waiting for the laughter riot!

