Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor: Young actors who recently bought homes

By Isha Sharma 10:07 am Dec 04, 202310:07 am

Celebrities who bought new homes recently

One of the biggest dreams one has in life is to buy one's own home which can serve as one's safe space. Home is where the heart is, and what's better than having a place that's designed per one's taste, style, and overall personality? We have combined a list of celebrities who recently purchased their new abodes. Congratulations to them!

Ananya Panday

Not too long ago, Ananya Panday shared photos of her lovely new home, designed by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. "My first home...my dream home. Thank you [Gauri Khan] no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me. You're the best, love you!!!," she wrote on Instagram thanking Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is another celebrity who bought a large home in Mumbai. "This house has given us a fresh start in a lot of ways and also Mom has never been in this house but it feels like her energy is everywhere because I know she wanted this for us," Kapoor said. Her father, Boney Kapoor added, "I feel [Sridevi] is around here somewhere."

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Thank You for Coming actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also bought a new home recently, reportedly on the occasion of Gurpurab. To mark this special occasion, she even kept a Sukhmani Saahib paath (prayer) at her new residence this year. She also hosted langar, a popular Sikh practice that involves cooking and feeding prasad to guests.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur, famous for projects such as Jhansi Ki Rani and Patiala Babes, became the owner of a new home in October this year. She shared photos and wrote on Instagram, "We buy a house but, it takes family to make it home...With prayers, dance and laughter, we enter our new abode." Kaur is just 19 and has been working since 2009.