Why was 'BB' Telugu 7 runner-up Amardeep Chowdary's car vandalized

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Dec 18, 202301:33 pm

Amardeep Chowdary faced car vandalism by furious fans

On Sunday, the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 grand finale crowned Pallavi Prashanth as the winner with Amardeep Chowdary as the runner-up. Unfortunately, a disturbing incident marred the celebrations as Chowdary's car outside Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad was vandalized by an angry mob, purportedly by fans of Prashanth. Videos and images of the damaged vehicle quickly started circulating on social media.

Why does this story matter?

The thrilling conclusion of Season 7—hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna—unfolded with intense competition, emotional moments, and a surprise twist. After the dust settled, Prashanth emerged as the winner. S07, also known as Bigg Boss 7: Ulta Pulta, is the seventh installment of the Indian Telugu-language reality TV series, produced by Endemol Shine India and aired on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar from September 3, 2023. Nagarjuna hosted the show for the fifth consecutive time.

Here's what exactly happened

Media reports suggested that the attack on Chowdary's car happened while he was returning home with his mother and actor-wife Tejaswini early Monday morning. In one of the viral videos, a group of people can be seen surrounding the car, smashing the windshield and breaking the mirrors. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, and the BB contestant has yet to comment on the incident.

Here's the viral video

Know about Chowdary's journey on 'BB' Telugu 7

Chowdary, a well-known television actor recognized for his roles in the drama series Siri Siri Muvvalu (2019) and Janaki Kalaganaledu (2021), experienced a rollercoaster journey during his time in the Bigg Boss house. He entered the house as a wildcard entry—a status that sparked debates among fans and critics alike. After the finale, the actor took to Instagram to thank his supporters for their encouragement.

Ravi Teja's surprise offer to Chowdary during the finale

In an unexpected turn of events during the finale, Chowdary had a chance to interact with his idol Ravi Teja and was given a challenging task by host Nagarjuna. He was offered to leave the game for a role in Teja's upcoming movie. Boldly, Chowdary walked toward the main door, showing his eagerness to seize the chance. In response, Teja promised to consider Chowdary for a role in his forthcoming project.