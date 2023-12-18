SEVENTEEN's 'NANA TOUR' teaser and poster revealed; premiere date inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:29 pm Dec 18, 202301:29 pm

'NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN' premieres on January 5

K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is gearing up for their exciting new travel variety show, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, set to premiere on January 5 at 8:40pm KST on tvN and 10:00pm KST on Weverse. The show follows the group's European escapades with producing director Na Young-suk as their guide. The recently released teaser gives fans a glimpse of the members exploring the picturesque streets of Italy, promising a fun-filled adventure.

Fun and camaraderie-filled teaser

In the teaser, SEVENTEEN members are seen soaking up the Italian culture, sightseeing, and enjoying each other's company. The highlight teaser showcases Jeonghan taking care of the group, Joshua and Jun embracing the vacation vibes, Hoshi having a blast with his fellow members, and Wonwoo relishing every moment in Italy. Fans eagerly await the camaraderie and teamwork SEVENTEEN will display during their European vacation.

A sweet gesture for S.Coups in the new poster

The new poster features 12 members gazing at the sun, symbolized by S.Coups, who could not join due to a knee injury. The show promises laughter and adventure, with Woozi exploring Italy despite his love for staying indoors, The8 and Mingyu expressing satisfaction with the trip, DK and Seungkwan providing comic relief, and Vernon and Dino sharing knowledge and advice on tour.

