'Yatra 2': Suzanne Bernert returns to acting after husband's death

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Yatra 2': Suzanne Bernert returns to acting after husband's death

By Aikantik Bag 04:14 pm Nov 07, 202304:14 pm

'Yatra 2' is set for 2024 release

Yatra 2, the much-awaited sequel of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic is finally happening. Now the makers have revealed that German actor Suzanne Bernert will don the character of Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming film. Directed by Mahi V Raghav and co-produced by 70mm Entertainments, Three Atom Leaves, and Shiva Meka, the movie will depict the political odyssey of YSR and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This marks Bernert's first celluloid work after husband-actor Akhil Mishra's untimely demise.

2/3

Bernert's connection to Gandhi

Bernert sports a striking resemblance to Gandhi and interestingly, she portrayed the role of the same character in The Accidental Prime Minister in 2019. Gandhi's character in Yatra 2 will add depth to the biopic, as she played a significant role in the lives of YSR and Jaganmohan Reddy. Acclaimed Malayalam actor Mammootty and Tamil star Jiiva will play the roles of YSR and Jaganmohan, respectively.

3/3

Twitter Post