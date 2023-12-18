Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' surpasses Rs. 75cr in India

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' surpasses Rs. 75cr in India

By Aikantik Bag 09:58 am Dec 18, 202309:58 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most adept actors in India and he has created his niche among the masses. The actor has delivered two smash hits at the box office in 2023, the latest being Sam Bahadur. Kaushal's performance as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has been lauded by both critics and viewers and has surpassed the Rs. 75 crore mark in India.

2/3

Decent growth over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 76.85 crore in India. The war biopic received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

3/3

Twitter Post