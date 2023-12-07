Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 527.6cr globally

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 527.6cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 01:53 pm Dec 07, 202301:53 pm

'Animal' global box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's gandassi (axe) has now struck the coveted Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office! With Animal, the actor's stardom has grown by folds and its thunderous box office rampage is not going to slow down anytime soon. The action drama is an A-rated film and this milestone is no short of a wonder. Let's explore the global collection.

2/3

Gearing up for an explosive weekend

The makers revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 527.6 crore at the global box office. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be an absolute favorite of the viewers. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

3/3

Twitter Post

. #Animal Explosion Continues 🔥🪓#AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal #AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalHuntBegins Book Your Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/QvCXnEetUb#AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @iamRashmika... pic.twitter.com/TruvhiZcDz— T-Series (@TSeries) December 7, 2023