Bollywood witnesses several dream debuts every year and this year many star kids are making their way into cinema. Recently Salman Khan launched his niece Alizeh Agnihotri with the buddy drama Farrey. The movie is about to be a big commercial disaster and has failed to mint Rs. 3 crore in a week. With biggies premiering today, it is likely to exit theaters soon.

No growth/momentum for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Soumendra Padhi directorial raked in Rs. 20 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.58 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews with Agnihotri's performance being praised by many. The cast includes Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Himanshu Sharma, Lavishka Gupta, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Ronit Roy, among others.

