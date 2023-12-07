Box office collection: 'Parking' registers nominal growth

Harish Kalyan has a decent fan following in Tamil cinema and the actor returned to celluloid with the thriller Parking. The film received rave reviews from critics and showcased the rich content the industry offers in general. The movie is pitted against Annapoorani and is quite slow at the box office. The film has just managed to surpass the Rs. 2.5 crore mark domestically.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ramkumar Balakrishnan directorial earned Rs. 27 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.59 crore in India. The film needs a commercial boost in order to survive at the box office. The cast includes MS Bhaskar, Indhuja, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu, among others. The music is helmed by Sam CS.

