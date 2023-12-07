Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta's best collaborations

By Namrata Ganguly

Bengali films starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta together

Bengali actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta were the inseparable screen couple during the '90s who gave nearly 40 smashing hits at the box-office, mostly commercial at the time. They parted ways after Jamaibabu Jindabad in 2001. After 15 years, the duo came onscreen in 2016. As they are set to team up for their 50th film together, check out some of their best.

'Sasurbari Zindabad' (2000)

One of the films that has been associated with the duo's names for ages is Haranath Chakraborty-directed Sasurbari Zindabad. A remake of the 1989 Telugu film Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, the Bengali film became the highest-grossing Bengali film ever at the time. The film follows the daughter (Sengupta) of an industrialist who falls in love with a motor mechanic (Chatterjee).

'Utsab' (2000)

Rituparno Ghosh's iconic drama film Utsab stars Chatterjee, Sengupta, Madhabi Mukherjee, Mamata Shankar, Pradip Mukherjee, Arpita Pal, and Deepankar De. The film follows two daughters of the family, Keya (Sengupta) and Parul (Shankar) who come together at their native house during Durga Puja. Chatterjee plays the role of Keya's husband who is dealing with a strained relationship within her family.

'Jamaibabu Jindabad' (2001)

Directed by Ratan Adhikari, Jamaibabu Jindabad marked their last film together at the time before they united later. The film is a remake of the 1986 Kannada film Anuraga Aralithu. It follows the ego clash between Kajol (Sengupta), a high-society woman and Sagar (Chatterjee), a lower-middle-class man. They eventually fall in love and get married. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Praktan' (2016)

Praktan, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, beautifully captures the essence of love, loss, and self-discovery. It unfolds the intricacies of relationships through the journey of Sudipa and Ujaan, former spouses who chance upon each other on a train. Almost like an ode to the city of joy, Kolkata, the film is a heartfelt exploration of emotional complexities and the passage of time.

'Drishtikone' (2018)

Kaushik Ganguly's thriller drama Drishtikone is a thought-provoking exploration of justice, relationships, and perception. The film delves into the intertwining lives of a visually impaired lawyer, Jiyon (Chatterjee), and his enigmatic client, Srimati (Sengupta), who is accused of murdering her husband. The narrative weaves through legal intricacies, unraveling layers of suspense and emotions. It also stars Ganguly, Churni Ganguly, and Kaushik Sen, among others.