'Koffee With Karan': Kiara-Vicky discuss marriage, romance, career highlights

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Dec 07, 202312:42 pm

Highlights from 'Koffee With Karan's latest episode

Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani turned Karan Johar's guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. KJo introduced Advani as "every producer's Good Newwz" and called Kaushal "one of the most character-driven actors in our industry." Short of time to stream the full episode on Disney+ Hotstar? Fret not. Catch the episode's major highlights below.

Kaushal credited Meghna Gular for 'Sam Bahadur's success

Johar began the show by showering praises on Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur. He replied, "It's just impossible for me to take this credit all by myself because it has got to do with [Meghna Gulzar]." She has really held my hand through and through." "I think I am becoming a better history student now than I was in school or college," quipped Kaushal.

THIS is how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Advani!

KJo recalled last time Kaushal had come to KWK with Advani's now-husband Sidharth Malhotra, who had kept mum about their relationship. Advani revealed that the couple had returned from Rome a few days before the episode and Malhotra had proposed to her there, with violinists playing in the background, and Malhotra rounding it up with a dialogue from Shershaah! Advani's reaction? She was "overwhelmed."

Kaushal's proposal, on the other hand, was very last-minute

Coming to his proposal story, Kaushal revealed that he was told by everyone that if he didn't propose to Katrina Kaif, she was going to give him a hard time about it forever. Kaushal planned a "special dinner" a day before their wedding, before the arrival of the guests, and went down a knee for his would-be wife. They got married in December 2021.

The actors on their in-laws

When Johar asked them how they broke the ice with their respective in-laws, Kaushal shared a "fun" story, mentioning how, even though he met his in-laws just a week before the wedding, he bonded with them within two hours and began partying with them! As for Advani, "everything happened very organically" for her and post-marriage, she started calling her husband's parents, "mom" and "dad."

Rapid fire special: Advani on Malhotra's exes, Kaushal's fictional advertisement

Advani is fine with being stuck in an elevator with Malhotra's exes because "they are quite chill," unlike hers. Kaushal, in his rapid-fire round, said that an advertisement professing his love for Kaif would say, "Zindagi ke saath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi (In this life and the next)." As for his own disclaimer, he said, "sasta, sundar, tikau (Reasonable, good-looking, durable)."