Box office collection: 'Annapoorani' experiences slight growth on weekdays

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Annapoorani' experiences slight growth on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:34 am Dec 07, 202310:34 am

'Nayanthara' box office collection

Nayanthara is a household name among Tamil cinema viewers. The Lady Superstar is known for her varied range of characters and she has had a phenomenal 2023 with nationwide fame. Her recent release Annapoorani has been a mild success at the box office and is pitted against Parking. The movie is slow but has been holding the fort on weekdays.

2/3

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nilesh Krishnaa directorial earned Rs. 41 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.51 crore in India. The social drama received mixed reviews from critics. The makers will aim to maximize collection over the weekend. The cast includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and Karthik Kumar, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post